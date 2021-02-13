Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 11:59AM PST until February 15 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5
to 10 inches.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very challenging at times. Be
prepared for snow and ice covered roads.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments