Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 12:11PM PST until February 15 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5 to 10

inches.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Be prepared for ice

and snow covered roads.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.