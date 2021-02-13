Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 4:36AM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…HEAVY SNOW TODAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND SOUTH

CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…

.Moderate to heavy snow will continue through the morning hours

before tapering off this afternoon.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands and John Day Basin.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.