Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 4:36AM PST until February 13 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…HEAVY SNOW TODAY ACROSS MUCH OF EASTERN OREGON AND SOUTH
CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WASHINGTON…
.Moderate to heavy snow will continue through the morning hours
before tapering off this afternoon.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.
* WHERE…Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.