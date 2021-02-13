Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 9:31PM PST until February 14 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of

an inch or two. Ice accumulations should remain a tenth of an

inch or less.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, primarily for the

area near Sandy and Brightwood.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Be prepared for ice

and snow covered roads.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.