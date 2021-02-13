Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 9:31PM PST until February 14 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
an inch or two. Ice accumulations should remain a tenth of an
inch or less.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills, primarily for the
area near Sandy and Brightwood.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Be prepared for ice
and snow covered roads.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.