Winter Weather Advisory issued February 13 at 9:31PM PST until February 15 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 10 to 20
inches.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Be prepared for ice
and snow covered roads.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.