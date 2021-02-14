Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 2:51PM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County including Highway 299 near
Cedar Pass. In Oregon, much of Lake County to include Highway
31 from Paisley to Silver Lake and much of Route 395.

* WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will accompany the windy conditions
through early Monday morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

