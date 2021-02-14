Wind Advisory issued February 14 at 4:20AM PST until February 15 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County including Highway 299 near
Cedar Pass. In Oregon, much of Lake County to include Highway 31
from Paisley to Silver Lake and much of Route 395.
* WHEN…From 1 AM to 10 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will accompany the windy conditions
through early Monday morning.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
