Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 10:43PM PST until February 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…MORE SNOW TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY…
.Another weather system will move across the region overnight and
Monday with additional snowfall. A prolonged northwest flow will
keep snow in the mountains through Tuesday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 24
inches over the Northern Blue Mountains and along the crest of
the Cascades…8 to 14 inches over the Ochoco- John Day
Highlands and Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. 5 to 10 inches
over the Grande Ronde Valley and Wallowa County. 3 to 5 inches
along the Foothills of the Blue Mountains.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast Washington and
central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.