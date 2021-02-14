Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 10:43PM PST until February 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…MORE SNOW TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY…

.Another weather system will move across the region overnight and

Monday with additional snowfall. A prolonged northwest flow will

keep snow in the mountains through Tuesday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 12 to 24

inches over the Northern Blue Mountains and along the crest of

the Cascades…8 to 14 inches over the Ochoco- John Day

Highlands and Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. 5 to 10 inches

over the Grande Ronde Valley and Wallowa County. 3 to 5 inches

along the Foothills of the Blue Mountains.

* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast Washington and

central and northeast Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.