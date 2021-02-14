Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 11:47AM PST until February 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…MORE SNOW TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY…

.Another weather system will move across the region today and

Monday with additional snowfall. A prolonged northwest flow will

keep snow in the mountains through Tuesday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches

over the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Northwest Blue

Mountains of Washington…8 to 16 inches and ice accumulations

of a light glaze over the Ochoco-John Day Highlands and Southern

Blue Mountains of Oregon. 5 to 10 inches over the Grande Ronde

Valley and Wallowa County. 12 to 24 inches over the Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Travel along I-84, I-90

and 395 will be impacted.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.