Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 11:47AM PST until February 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…MORE SNOW TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY…
.Another weather system will move across the region today and
Monday with additional snowfall. A prolonged northwest flow will
keep snow in the mountains through Tuesday.
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches
over the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Northwest Blue
Mountains of Washington…8 to 16 inches and ice accumulations
of a light glaze over the Ochoco-John Day Highlands and Southern
Blue Mountains of Oregon. 5 to 10 inches over the Grande Ronde
Valley and Wallowa County. 12 to 24 inches over the Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Travel along I-84, I-90
and 395 will be impacted.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.