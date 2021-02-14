Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 4:13AM PST until February 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…MORE SNOW SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY…

.The next weather system will arrive late today bringing snow

back to the forecast area. A prolonged northwest flow will keep

snow in the mountains through at least Tuesday.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 18

inches in the east slopes of the Cascades with 18 to 24 inches

above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches for

the Foothills of the Blue Mountains.

* WHERE…In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of

Washington and East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. In

Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and

East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Travel along I-90,

I-84, and SR-11 will be impacted as well as travel along the

passes. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph, which will cause

blowing and drifting of snow.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.