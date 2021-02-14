Winter Storm Warning issued February 14 at 4:31AM PST until February 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…MORE SNOW SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY…
.The next weather system will arrive late today bringing snow
back to the forecast area. A prolonged northwest flow will keep
snow in the mountains through at least Tuesday.
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 PM PST TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Total snow accumulations of 15 to 30 inches
in the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon and Northwest Blue
Mountains of Washington…10 to 20 inches and ice accumulations
of a light glaze in the Ochoco-John Day Highlands and Southern
Blue Mountains of Oregon. 5 to 10 inches in the Gran Ronde
Valley and Wallowa County.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Washington and central and
northeast Oregon.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Travel along I-84
will be impacted. Winds will gust as high as 30 mph, which will
cause blowing and drifting of snow.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.