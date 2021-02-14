Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 10:43PM PST until February 15 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…MORE SNOW TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY…
.Another weather system will move across the region overnight and
Monday with additional snowfall. A prolonged northwest flow will
keep snow in the mountains through Tuesday.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 1
to 3 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch possible.
* WHERE…Central Oregon and John Day Basin.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.