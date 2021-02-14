Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 11:43AM PST until February 14 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 1 inches and a light glaze of ice.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The main area of concern in the Northern
Oregon Cascade Foothills will be the highway 26 corridor, where
light freezing rain, snow, and sleet are expected this
afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Also, visit tripcheck.com for
Oregon road conditions.