Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 11:43AM PST until February 14 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up

to 1 inches and a light glaze of ice.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The main area of concern in the Northern

Oregon Cascade Foothills will be the highway 26 corridor, where

light freezing rain, snow, and sleet are expected this

afternoon.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Also, visit tripcheck.com for

Oregon road conditions.