Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 11:47AM PST until February 15 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…MORE SNOW TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY…
.Another weather system will move across the region today and
Monday with additional snowfall. A prolonged northwest flow will
keep snow in the mountains through Tuesday.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…John Day Basin and Central Oregon.
* WHEN…Until noon PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
