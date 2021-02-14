Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 11:47AM PST until February 15 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…MORE SNOW TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY…

.Another weather system will move across the region today and

Monday with additional snowfall. A prolonged northwest flow will

keep snow in the mountains through Tuesday.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of

2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…John Day Basin and Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until noon PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

