Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 2:49PM PST until February 15 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. A slight chance of
freezing rain is possible along highway 97 early morning.
* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake
County to include Highway 97 at Chemult and Crescent, Highway
140 at Bly Mountain, Quartz Mountain and points eastward. The
Advisory also includes Lakeview and Valley Falls.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.