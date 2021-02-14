Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 3:47AM PST until February 14 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 3 inches and a light glaze of ice.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Also, visit tripcheck.com for Oregon
road conditions.

National Weather Service

