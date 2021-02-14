Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 3:47AM PST until February 15 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches by

Monday morning.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Precipitation may mix with freezing

rain or sleet at times in valleys and canyons below 4000 feet.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Also, visit tripcheck.com for

Oregon road conditions, or wsdot.wa.gov for Washington road

conditions.