Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 4:19AM PST until February 15 at 7:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4

inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake

County to include Highway 97 at Chemult and Crescent, Highway 140

at Bly Mountain, Quartz Mountain and points eastward. The Advisory

also includes Lakeview and Valley Falls.

* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to 7 AM PST Monday. The most

impactful snow is likely between 10 pm this evening and 4 am

Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow will

cause travel difficulties.