Winter Weather Advisory issued February 14 at 5:47PM PST until February 15 at 6:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches
by Monday morning.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…Precipitation may mix with freezing
rain or sleet at times in valleys and canyons below 4000 feet.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.