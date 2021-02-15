Wind Advisory issued February 15 at 10:30PM PST until February 16 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, portions of Modoc County including
Highway 299 near Cedar Pass. In Oregon, much of Lake County
including Highway 395 north of the junction with Highway 31.
* WHEN…Until 1 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Blowing snow is possible, especially in the higher
terrain where temperatures are colder and snow is lighter.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.