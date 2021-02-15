Skip to Content
today at 10:47 am
Published 2:24 am

Wind Advisory issued February 15 at 2:24AM PST until February 16 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE…In California, portions of Modoc County including
Highway 299 near Cedar Pass.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Blowing snow is possible, especially in the higher terrain where
temperatures are colder and snow is lighter.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will accompany the windy conditions
through this morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

