Wind Advisory issued February 15 at 2:50PM PST until February 16 at 1:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, portions of Modoc County including

Highway 299 near Cedar Pass.

* WHEN…Until 1 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Blowing snow is possible, especially in the higher

terrain where temperatures are colder and snow is lighter.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will accompany the windy conditions

through this morning.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.