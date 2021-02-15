Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 4:19AM PST until February 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…MORE SNOW TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY…

.Another weather system will move across the region overnight and

Monday with additional snowfall. A prolonged northwest flow will

keep snow in the mountains through Tuesday.

* WHAT…Heavy now in the Cascades. Light to possibly moderate

snow in the foothills of the Blue Mountains and Grand Ronde

Valley. Additional snow accumulations of up to 12 to 24 inches

in the Northern Blue Mountains and along the crest of the

Cascades…6 to 10 inches over the Ochoco-John Day Highlands and

Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. 4 to 7 inches in Wallowa

County and 1 to 3 inches along the Foothills of the Blue

Mountains and in the Grand Ronde Valley. Winds could gust as

high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast Washington and

central and northeast Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Travel along I-84,

I-90, US-395 and SR-11 will be impacted.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.