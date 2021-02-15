Winter Storm Warning issued February 15 at 4:19AM PST until February 16 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…MORE SNOW TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY…
.Another weather system will move across the region overnight and
Monday with additional snowfall. A prolonged northwest flow will
keep snow in the mountains through Tuesday.
* WHAT…Heavy now in the Cascades. Light to possibly moderate
snow in the foothills of the Blue Mountains and Grand Ronde
Valley. Additional snow accumulations of up to 12 to 24 inches
in the Northern Blue Mountains and along the crest of the
Cascades…6 to 10 inches over the Ochoco-John Day Highlands and
Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon. 4 to 7 inches in Wallowa
County and 1 to 3 inches along the Foothills of the Blue
Mountains and in the Grand Ronde Valley. Winds could gust as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of south central and southeast Washington and
central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be very difficult. Travel along I-84,
I-90, US-395 and SR-11 will be impacted.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.