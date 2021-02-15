Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 11:21PM PST until February 16 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…MORE SNOW FOR THE CASCADES AND BLUES…

.Additional snowfall for the Cascades, Blues, and Wallowa

mountains as well as the Blue Mountain Foothills through Tuesday.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches.

* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.

In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.