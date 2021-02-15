Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 2:23AM PST until February 15 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. A slight chance of

freezing rain is possible along highway 97 early this morning.

* WHERE…Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake

County to include Highway 97 at Chemult and Crescent, Highway

140 at Bly Mountain, Quartz Mountain and points eastward. The

Advisory also includes Lakeview and Valley Falls.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning

commute.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.