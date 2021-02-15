Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 2:46PM PST until February 16 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of 6

to 12 inches by early Tuesday morning. There will be localized

ice accumulations of one to two tenths of an inch, primarily in

lower-elevation sheltered valleys. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow totals are expected to be

above 4000 feet in elevation.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for

slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving.

