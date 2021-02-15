Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 4:00AM PST until February 16 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to 18 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,
Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow totals are expected to be
above 4000 feet in elevation.
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or
freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for
slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while
driving.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.