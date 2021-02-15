Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 4:00AM PST until February 16 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of

up to 18 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of

an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades. In Oregon,

Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow totals are expected to be

above 4000 feet in elevation.

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or

freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for

slippery roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.