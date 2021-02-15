Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 4:19AM PST until February 15 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…MORE SNOW TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY…

.Another weather system will move across the region overnight and

Monday with additional snowfall. A prolonged northwest flow will

keep snow in the mountains through Tuesday.

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of

up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE…Central Oregon and John Day Basin.

* WHEN…Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel along US-97

will be impacted.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.