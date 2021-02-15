Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 4:19AM PST until February 15 at 12:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…MORE SNOW TODAY THROUGH TUESDAY…
.Another weather system will move across the region overnight and
Monday with additional snowfall. A prolonged northwest flow will
keep snow in the mountains through Tuesday.
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of
up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE…Central Oregon and John Day Basin.
* WHEN…Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel along US-97
will be impacted.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.