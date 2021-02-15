Winter Weather Advisory issued February 15 at 5:34PM PST until February 16 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…MORE SNOW FOR THE CASCADES AND BLUES…
.Additional snowfall for the Cascades, Blues, and Wallowa
mountains as well as the Blue Mountain Foothills through Tuesday.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total accumulations of 9 to 16 inches at
the crest and 4 to 9 inches along the east slopes.
* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Cascades. In Oregon,
East Slopes of the Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
