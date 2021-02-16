Winter Weather Advisory issued February 16 at 5:22AM PST until February 16 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…MORE SNOW FOR THE CASCADES AND BLUES…
.Additional snowfall for the Cascades, Blues, and Wallowa
mountains.
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5 inches
mainly near the crest.
* WHERE…In Washington, East Slopes of the Washington Cascades.
In Oregon, East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.