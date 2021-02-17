Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 2:45PM PST until February 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
…Moderate to Locally Heavy Snowfall Thursday Above 4500 feet…
.A seasonably strong, fast moving frontal system will bring
moderate to locally heavy snowfall Thursday from late morning
through the evening for elevations above 4500 to 5000 feet. Light
to moderate snow showers are likely to linger in the Oregon
Cascades through Friday morning.
* WHAT…Wet snow expected generally above 5000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Wind gusts 25 to as high 45 mph
are likely to further reduce visibilities at times due to
blowing snow.
* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central Oregon
above 4500 to 5000 feet including portions of Highway 97 near
Modoc Point and Chemult, portions of Highway 140 between Dairy
and Beatty and between Bly and Lakeview, portions of Highway 395
near New Pine Creek, portions of Highway 299 over the Warner
Mountains between Alturas and Cedarville, and rural mountain
roads in the Mount Shasta area.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility at times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates could reach 1 inch per hour
at times late Thursday afternoon and evening, primarily between
the hours of 3 and 9 pm PST. Lower elevations east of the
Cascades should generally expect 1 to as much 3 inches of
snowfall during this same time period.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for
latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.
