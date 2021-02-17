Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 2:49PM PST until February 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

…Moderate to Locally Heavy Snowfall Thursday Above 4500 feet…

.A seasonably strong, fast moving frontal system will bring

moderate to locally heavy snowfall Thursday from late morning

through the evening for elevations above 4500 to 5000 feet. Light

to moderate snow showers are likely to linger in the Oregon

Cascades through Friday morning.

* WHAT…Wet snow expected generally above 5000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Wind gusts 25 to as high 45

mph are likely to further reduce visibilities at times due to

blowing snow.

* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central

Oregon above 4500 to 5000 feet including portions of Highway

97 near Modoc Point and Chemult, portions of Highway 140

between Dairy and Beatty and between Bly and Lakeview,

portions of Highway 395 near New Pine Creek, portions of

Highway 299 over the Warner Mountains between Alturas and

Cedarville, and rural mountain roads in the Mount Shasta area.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibility at times.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates could reach 1 inch per

hour at times late Thursday afternoon and evening, primarily

between the hours of 3 and 9 pm PST. Lower elevations east of

the Cascades should generally expect 1 to as much 3 inches of

snowfall during this same time period.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.