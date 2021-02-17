Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 3:35AM PST until February 19 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…SNOW IN THE NORTHEAST MOUNTAINS ENDING WITH ANOTHER ROUND OF
MOUNTAIN SNOW THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 9 inches, highest amounts near the crest.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 1 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including travel along
US-20. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or
evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments