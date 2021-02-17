Winter Weather Advisory issued February 17 at 4:38AM PST until February 19 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 12 inches.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult across the Cascade passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments