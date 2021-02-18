Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 1:21AM PST until February 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

…Moderate to Locally Heavy Snowfall Above 4500 feet…

.A seasonably strong, fast moving frontal system will bring

moderate to locally heavy snowfall from late this morning through

late this evening for elevations above 4500 feet. Light to

moderate snow showers are likely to continue in the Oregon

Cascades through Friday morning.

* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Wind gusts 25 to as high 45

mph are likely to further reduce visibilities at times due to

blowing snow.

* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central Oregon

above 4500 feet. This includes Highway 97 near Modoc Point and

Chemult, Highway 140 between Dairy and Beatty and also between

Bly and Lakeview, Highway 395 near New Pine Creek, Highway 299

over the Warner Mountains between Alturas and Cedarville, and

rural mountain roads in the Mount Shasta area.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the

evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates could reach 1 inch per hour

at times late this afternoon and evening, primarily between the

hours of 3 and 9 pm PST. Lower elevations east of the Cascades

should generally expect 1 to as much 3 inches of snowfall during

this same time period.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for

latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.