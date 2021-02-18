Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 1:21AM PST until February 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
…Moderate to Locally Heavy Snowfall Above 4500 feet…
.A seasonably strong, fast moving frontal system will bring
moderate to locally heavy snowfall from late this morning through
late this evening for elevations above 4500 feet. Light to
moderate snow showers are likely to continue in the Oregon
Cascades through Friday morning.
* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Wind gusts 25 to as high 45
mph are likely to further reduce visibilities at times due to
blowing snow.
* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central Oregon
above 4500 feet. This includes Highway 97 near Modoc Point and
Chemult, Highway 140 between Dairy and Beatty and also between
Bly and Lakeview, Highway 395 near New Pine Creek, Highway 299
over the Warner Mountains between Alturas and Cedarville, and
rural mountain roads in the Mount Shasta area.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the
evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates could reach 1 inch per hour
at times late this afternoon and evening, primarily between the
hours of 3 and 9 pm PST. Lower elevations east of the Cascades
should generally expect 1 to as much 3 inches of snowfall during
this same time period.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for
latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.