Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 1:35PM PST until February 19 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

…ANOTHER ROUND OF MOUNTAIN SNOW…

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 5 to 9 inches, highest amounts near the crest.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including travel
along US-20.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

