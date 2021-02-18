Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 2:15PM PST until February 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

…Snow Continuing This Evening Into Saturday Morning…

.A seasonably strong, fast moving frontal system will bring

moderate to locally heavy snowfall from late this morning through

late this evening. Snow levels late this morning are down around

2000 feet in the northern portion of the Shasta Valley and along

the Klamath River in the Oak Knoll area. Snow levels are expected

to rise during the afternoon, generally to between 3500 and

4500 feet. Moderate to heavy snow outside of the Shasta Valley is

mainly expected to be above 4500 foot elevations. Light to

moderate snow showers are likely to continue in the Oregon

Cascades through Friday morning.

* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Wind gusts 25 to as high 45

mph are likely to further reduce visibilities at times due to

blowing snow.

* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central

Oregon above 4500 feet. This includes Highway 97 near Modoc

Point and Chemult, Highway 140 between Dairy and Beatty and

also between Bly and Lakeview, Highway 395 near New Pine

Creek, Highway 299 over the Warner Mountains between Alturas

and Cedarville, and rural mountain roads in the Mount Shasta

area.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the

evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates could reach 1 inch per

hour at times late this afternoon and evening, primarily

between the hours of 3 and 9 pm PST. Lower elevations east of

the Cascades should generally expect 1 to as much 3 inches of

snowfall during this same time period.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.