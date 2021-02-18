Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 2:15PM PST until February 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
…Snow Continuing This Evening Into Saturday Morning…
.A seasonably strong, fast moving frontal system will bring
moderate to locally heavy snowfall from late this morning through
late this evening. Snow levels late this morning are down around
2000 feet in the northern portion of the Shasta Valley and along
the Klamath River in the Oak Knoll area. Snow levels are expected
to rise during the afternoon, generally to between 3500 and
4500 feet. Moderate to heavy snow outside of the Shasta Valley is
mainly expected to be above 4500 foot elevations. Light to
moderate snow showers are likely to continue in the Oregon
Cascades through Friday morning.
* WHAT…Wet snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Wind gusts 25 to as high 45
mph are likely to further reduce visibilities at times due to
blowing snow.
* WHERE…Portions of northern California and south central
Oregon above 4500 feet. This includes Highway 97 near Modoc
Point and Chemult, Highway 140 between Dairy and Beatty and
also between Bly and Lakeview, Highway 395 near New Pine
Creek, Highway 299 over the Warner Mountains between Alturas
and Cedarville, and rural mountain roads in the Mount Shasta
area.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the
evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates could reach 1 inch per
hour at times late this afternoon and evening, primarily
between the hours of 3 and 9 pm PST. Lower elevations east of
the Cascades should generally expect 1 to as much 3 inches of
snowfall during this same time period.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.