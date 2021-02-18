Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 3:02PM PST until February 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

…Snow Continuing This Evening Into Friday Morning…

.A seasonably strong, fast moving frontal system that brought

moderate to locally heavy snowfall late this morning into this

afternoon has raised snow levels generally into the 3500 to 4500

foot range this afternoon. Snow levels west of the Cascades are

likely to rise into the 4,000 to 6,000 foot range this evening,

but are likely to remain in the 3500 to 4500 foot range in the

Mount Shasta area and east of the Cascades this evening through

Friday morning. Widespread periods of snow through this evening

are likely to become more focused along and near the Cascades

later tonight into Friday morning.

* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6

inches in the advisory area. Wind gusts 25 to as high 45 mph

are likely to further reduce visibilities at times due to

blowing snow.

* WHERE…Portions of northern California in the Mount Shasta and

Grass Lake areas as well as the Warner Mountains and portions of

Klamath and Lake counties. This includes much of Klamath Falls

area and much of Highway 97 from Klamath Falls to Crescent,

portions of Highway 140 between Dairy and Beatty and also

between Bly and Lakeview, Highway 395 between New Pine Creek and

Lakeview, Highway 299 over the Warner Mountains between Alturas

and Cedarville, and rural mountain roads in the Mount Shasta

area.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced

visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the

evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates could reach a half an inch

to 1 inch per hour at times this evening.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.