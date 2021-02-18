Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 3:02PM PST until February 18 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
…Snow Continuing This Evening Into Friday Morning…
.A seasonably strong, fast moving frontal system that brought
moderate to locally heavy snowfall late this morning into this
afternoon has raised snow levels generally into the 3500 to 4500
foot range this afternoon. Snow levels west of the Cascades are
likely to rise into the 4,000 to 6,000 foot range this evening,
but are likely to remain in the 3500 to 4500 foot range in the
Mount Shasta area and east of the Cascades this evening through
Friday morning. Widespread periods of snow through this evening
are likely to become more focused along and near the Cascades
later tonight into Friday morning.
* WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches in the advisory area. Wind gusts 25 to as high 45 mph
are likely to further reduce visibilities at times due to
blowing snow.
* WHERE…Portions of northern California in the Mount Shasta and
Grass Lake areas as well as the Warner Mountains and portions of
Klamath and Lake counties. This includes much of Klamath Falls
area and much of Highway 97 from Klamath Falls to Crescent,
portions of Highway 140 between Dairy and Beatty and also
between Bly and Lakeview, Highway 395 between New Pine Creek and
Lakeview, Highway 299 over the Warner Mountains between Alturas
and Cedarville, and rural mountain roads in the Mount Shasta
area.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibility at times. The hazardous conditions could impact the
evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates could reach a half an inch
to 1 inch per hour at times this evening.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.