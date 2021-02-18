Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 5:51AM PST until February 19 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…ANOTHER ROUND OF MOUNTAIN SNOW…

* WHAT…Snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 5 to 9 inches, highest amounts near the crest.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 10 AM PST Today to 1 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including travel along

US-20.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.