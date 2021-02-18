Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 9:01PM PST until February 19 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4

to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.