Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 9:01PM PST until February 19 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4
to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
