February 19, 2021 5:30 am
Published 9:01 pm

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 9:01PM PST until February 19 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4
to 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

