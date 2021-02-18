Winter Weather Advisory issued February 18 at 9:35PM PST until February 19 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…MOUNTAIN SNOW TO CONTINUE INTO FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up

to 4 to 8 inches possible. Storm total snow accumulations of 8

to 12 inches with the greatest totals near the Cascade Crest.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult through the passes and

other mountain roads.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.