Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 5:32AM PST until February 19 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
…MOUNTAIN SNOW CONTINUES TODAY…
* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up
to 3 inches. Storm total accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with
the greatest totals near the Cascade Crest.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could be
difficult through the passes and on other mountain roads.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.