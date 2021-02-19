Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 5:32AM PST until February 19 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…MOUNTAIN SNOW CONTINUES TODAY…

* WHAT…Snow above 4500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up

to 3 inches. Storm total accumulations of 8 to 12 inches with

the greatest totals near the Cascade Crest.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Travel could be

difficult through the passes and on other mountain roads.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.