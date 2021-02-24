Wind Advisory issued February 24 at 12:46PM PST until February 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west to northwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west to

northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.

* WHERE…For the Wind Advisory, the Warner Mountains including

Cedar Pass on Highway 299, Highway 31 from Paisley to Summer

Lake, and high terrain areas, expanding Friday morning to

include most of Highway 31 and portions of Highway 140 from Bly

Mountain eastward. For the High Wind Watch, Highway 31 near

Summer Lake and areas from the Christmas Valley eastward to

include Route 395 at Alkali Lake.

* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, from 10 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST

Saturday. For the High Wind Watch, from Friday morning through

late Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…In drier, exposed areas blowing dust and

low visibility is possible.

