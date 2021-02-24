Wind Advisory issued February 24 at 2:34PM PST until February 26 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 mph expected

Thursday and then increasing to 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 55

mph on Friday.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central and southeast

Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 9 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.