Winter Storm Warning issued February 24 at 2:33PM PST until February 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20

inches possible along the Cascade crest and 3 to 8 inches in the

lower elevations. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph Thursday night

and Friday.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing snow could be an issue due to the

gusty winds.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.