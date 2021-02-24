Winter Storm Warning issued February 24 at 3:04PM PST until February 27 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

AAB

* WHAT…Total snow accumulations through Friday evening between

20 and 36 inches. Snow levels are expected to lower to between

2000 and 2500 feet, with the heaviest accumulations expected

above 3000 feet. Wind gusts from 45 to 55 mph are also likely

at higher elevations.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Thursday to midnight PST Friday night.

* IMPACTS…Expect poor winter driving conditions with snow and

ice covered roads and low visibility. Travel is expected to be

difficult. The combination of heavy snow and strong winds could

also result in damage to trees and powerlines.

If you must travel, slow down and allow extra time to reach your

destination. Keep snow chains, and a winter survival kit,

including a flashlight, extra food, and water in your vehicle in

case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.