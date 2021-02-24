Winter Storm Warning issued February 24 at 7:56PM PST until February 27 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations through
Friday evening between 20 and 35 inches. Snow levels are
expected to lower to between 2000 and 2500 feet, with the
heaviest accumulations expected above 3000 feet. Wind gusts from
45 to 55 mph are also likely at higher elevations.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Thursday to midnight PST Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Expect poor winter driving conditions with snow and
ice covered roads and low visibility. Travel is expected to be
difficult. The combination of heavy snow and strong winds could
also result in damage to trees and powerlines.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.