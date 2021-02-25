Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 11:23AM PST until February 27 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the Wind Advisory, west to northwest winds 20 to 30
mph with gusts to 50 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch,
west to northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE…For the Wind Advisory, the Warner Mountains including
Cedar Pass on Highway 299, Highway 31 from Paisley to Summer
Lake, and high terrain areas, expanding Friday morning to
include most of Highway 31 and portions of Highway 140 from
Bly Mountain eastward. For the High Wind Watch, Highway 31
near Summer Lake and areas from the Christmas Valley eastward
to include Route 395 at Alkali Lake.
* WHEN…For the Wind Advisory, until 4 AM PST Saturday. For the
High Wind Watch, from Friday morning through late Friday night.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power
lines. Power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Dangerous driving conditions are possible, especially
if operating a high profile vehicle. Downed trees and power lines
are possible. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
