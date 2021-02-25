Wind Advisory issued February 25 at 2:34PM PST until February 26 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.